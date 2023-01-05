Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: Who are the other prominent players the Portuguese superstar will play with?

Cristiano Ronaldo may be a five-time Ballon d’Or winner but after being unveiled as the star striker at Al Nassr, club president Musalli al Muammar revealed that the Portuguese superstar requested the same treatment as his teammates during the negotiations.

Ronaldo, who has signed an incredibly lucrative contract with the Saudi club, will take home an eye-catching amount of money over the next couple of years – roughly £175 million per season, as per reports.

He has also met his new teammates after his official unveiling and is following them on Instagram as well.

But who are they, and who are the other players plying their trade in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or the United Arab Emirates?

Here is a look at the ones who will be brushing shoulders with Ronaldo:

Goalkeeper: David Ospina

The former Arsenal goalkeeper will be Ronaldo’s teammate at Al-Nassr. Incidentally, Ospina became the 245th goalkeeper against whom Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career (while playing for Juventus against Napoli). Ospina was also between the posts when Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in 2021.

Centre back: Álvaro González

The Spanish footballer plays as a central defender for Al Nassr. Gonzalez, who began his career with Racing de Santander, has played for La Liga clubs such as Zaragoza, Espanyol, and Villarreal before signing for Marseille in 2019. Alvaro also has the distinction of winning the 2013 European Under-21 Championship with Spain. During his spell in La Liga, Alvaro had come up against Ronaldo on a few occasions where the Portuguese had come up trumps with his Real Madrid side.

Midfielder: Luiz Gustavo

The Brazilian footballer plays as a defensive midfielder for Al-Nassr. Gustavo has played in Germany, where he represented the likes of Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg, and 1899 Hoffenheim. In terms of silverware, he won six trophies, including the 2012–13 UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich.

Attacking midfielder: Talisca

Anderson Talisca, or Talisca, is a Brazilian footballer who plays for Al-Nassr as an attacking midfielder and sometimes as a forward. Talisca began his career with Bahia and then signed with Portuguese champions Benfica. He was nicknamed ‘Yaya’ Talisca, as a reference to Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure. At one point, he was also compared to fellow Brazilian Rivaldo. In Al- Nassr, he is called the ‘musician’.

Striker: Vincent Aboubakar

Cameroonian professional footballer Vincent Aboubakar plays as a striker for Al Nassr. Aboubakar moved to Europe in 2010, playing for Ligue 1 clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, and then in 2014, he signed for Porto and won the Primeira Liga title. He has also won the Turkish Süper Lig on loan at Besiktas in 2017. For his national team, Aboubakar has earned 90 caps and was a part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Thus, with Ronaldo, Al Nassr can now boast of two central strikers who scored at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The rest of the squad are comprises Saudi nationals, including those who were named in Saudi Arabia’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 — Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Hassan, Sami Al-Najei and Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

Other prominent players playing in the league:

Centre back: Ahmed Hegazy

The former West Brom man plays for Al-Ittihad, who finished second to Al-Hilal last season.

Central midfielder: Ever Banega

Former Sevilla star Banega plays for Saudi club Al Shabab at the age of 34.

Central midfielder: Miralem Pjanic

Ronaldo’s teammate at Juventus is also in the Middle East after signing for UAE Pro League club Sharjah FC recently.