Cristiano Ronaldo jets off to Saudi Arabia to join Al Nassr

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared a story on Instagram where he is on a plane to Saudi Arabia in order to complete his medical with Al Nassr, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

In the video, the former Manchester United player is seen winking and pointing to the camera, saying, ” Hi guys. See you soon.” Ronaldo is set to undergo his Al Nassr medical on Tuesday ahead of his official unveiling later on the same day.

Al Nassr shared a post on Instagram captioned ‘Cristiano is yellow’ along with the details of his unveiling at Mrsool Park at 7pm local time.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal captain could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid football player in history.

The Saudi Pro League club announced his arrival in a tweet saying: “The world’s greatest athlete officially signed for Al-Nassr.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo had said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”