Cristiano Ronaldo invites some former Manchester United teammates to Saudi Arabia or Portugal to say ‘proper goodbye’: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has invited some of his former Manchester United teammates to Portugal or even Saudi Arabia so that he can bid them a proper goodbye after his acrimonious exit from the Old Trafford club in November, according to a report from The Sun.

“There are still a few lads here who have nothing but respect for Ronny and were sad how it all ended because they never got to say a proper goodbye. He recently left the player WhatsApp groups but promised to keep in touch with a few and has invited them to his new place in Lisbon and to Saudi to watch him play. Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are all mates. His place in Lisbon sounds incredible — and he can certainly now afford it,” the outlet reported, quoting a United source.

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”