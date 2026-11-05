Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement on Thursday in a video message. Ronaldo, is a six-time Champions League winner with Manchester United and Real Madrid as well as a Euro and Nations League champion. The 41-year-old said that he would ‘hand back the number 7 shirt’ after the November international break.
Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. He holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals.
“Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal. The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people’s hearts,” Ronaldo said in his retirement video.
“I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world. Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me. Portugal will always be in me. Forever,” he added.
Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026
This comes just two weeks after Ronaldo was fined $285 and was suspended from the national team for 30 days by the Portuguese football federation for walking out of the national team’s camp.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the suspension began on October 1, the day of Portugal’s game against Denmark, which means that he has served 19 days of the suspension already. Thus Ronaldo was expected to be available for Portugal’s next Nations League match on November 14 against Denmark.
Ronaldo’s walk out from the Portugal team camp during the recent Nations League fixtures was sparked by Jesus not playing him in the game against Norway on September 27 after he played in the opening win over Wales. After walking out, Ronaldo had unleashed an extraordinary tirade against coach Jesus, accusing him of breaking an agreement to play him. Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Portugal beat Denmark and Norway again to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations Cup.
In July, Ronaldo had admitted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the last time he plays in the tournament. Playing in his sixth World Cup, Ronaldo had renewed his bid to win the title for the first time in his illustrious career when Portugal faced Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas but it ultimately ended in heartbreak. “Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it,” said Ronaldo in a press conference.
He also became the first ever player to score in all 6 editions of the World Cup, netting in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026. He has 11 goals in World Cups and is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Portugal in World Cups.