Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement on Thursday in a video message. Ronaldo, is a six-time Champions League winner with Manchester United and Real Madrid as well as a Euro and Nations League champion. The 41-year-old ‌said that he would ‘hand back the number ⁠7 ⁠shirt’ after the ⁠November ‌international break.

Ronaldo ​has ‌made 234 appearances for ‌Portugal ​and ​scored ​146 goals. He holds ​the all-time ⁠record for international appearances ‌and ⁠for international goals.

“Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal. The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people’s hearts,” Ronaldo said in his retirement video.