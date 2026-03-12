Cristiano Ronaldo is in Madrid recovering from a muscle injury to his right thigh suffered on February 28 in Al Nassr’s game against Al Fayha. The 41-year-old was pictured by Portuguese sports daily A Bola using a Cryo Sport boot, made by AVACR7, a brand he invested in when it was founded in 2022.
The device, which covers the entire leg, supposedly reduces muscle fatigue, relieves swelling and pain, and works through a mechanism similar to an air pressure machine. It retails for €5,497 (around 50000 rupees). TechRadar, which reviewed the AVACR7 range at launch, described the boots as designed for “fast and complete muscle recovery after workouts, games, and long travel,” combining cryotherapy and compression in a single unit with temperatures as low as 1°C.
The injury has since been confirmed as more serious than first thought. Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus told beIN Sports that Ronaldo had travelled to Spain to continue treatment with a personal physiotherapist. “Cristiano’s injury is more serious than we first thought,” Jesus said. “The injury requires treatment in Madrid with the professional who works with Cristiano. We hope he returns quickly to help the team.”
Medical experts, cited by beIN Sports, say recovery time for a muscle injury of this nature depends on severity. A grade one strain typically requires one to three weeks, while a grade two tear can sideline a player for four to eight weeks.
Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Ronaldo could be sidelined for up to four weeks. If that timeline holds, the Portugal captain is at risk of missing the national team’s World Cup preparation friendlies against Mexico on March 29 and the United States on March 31.
Ronaldo has scored 21 league goals for Al Nassr this season and remains the club’s central figure in a tight Saudi Pro League title race. He has stated his intention to play at the 2026 World Cup, which begins in the United States, Mexico and Canada in June.