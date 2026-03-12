Cristiano Ronaldo is in Madrid recovering from a muscle injury to his right thigh suffered on February 28 in Al Nassr’s game against Al Fayha. The 41-year-old was pictured by Portuguese sports daily A Bola using a Cryo Sport boot, made by AVACR7, a brand he invested in when it was founded in 2022.

The device, which covers the entire leg, supposedly reduces muscle fatigue, relieves swelling and pain, and works through a mechanism similar to an air pressure machine. It retails for €5,497 (around 50000 rupees). TechRadar, which reviewed the AVACR7 range at launch, described the boots as designed for “fast and complete muscle recovery after workouts, games, and long travel,” combining cryotherapy and compression in a single unit with temperatures as low as 1°C.