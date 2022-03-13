Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning hat-trick, breaks World record in football

With 807 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football’s all-time leading scorer surpassing Austro-Czech Josef Bican (805). Ronaldo, who scored the opener for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, found the net in the 12th minute to register his 805th career goal.

Ronaldo’s fabulous strike came after Fred flicked the ball on into his path before he took a touch and then hit a curler past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris which nestled into the top corner at the far post.

Goal number 805 for the Greatest, Cristiano Ronaldo. ❤️🐐💪🏻pic.twitter.com/EoEHmolWW7 — TotalCRonaldo𓃵 (@CRonaldoProp) March 12, 2022

As a result, the 37-year-old Portuguese striker drew level with Bican for most combined goals in a playing career.

Ronaldo added his second of the night from a Jadon Sancho pass in the 38’th minute to record his 806th goal and climb to the top of the official all-time goalscoring list.

THE RECORD BREAKER!! 🔥🔥🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 806 career goals for club and country. The most all time 🐐 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NKjAsVPm3Q — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 12, 2022

Jadon Sancho hyping Cristiano Ronaldo up after *that* goal 😤 pic.twitter.com/ykvPO3McQy — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 12, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, the Red Devils did squander the lead when Spurs hit back with two goals to level it at 2-2.

United retook the lead when Ronaldo headed home from a corner in the 81st minute to complete a memorable hat-trick. Ronaldo has now scored a hat-trick at club level in each of the last 13 calendar years. It was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo’s career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.

…let’s say Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to play or act like a player who’s desperate to leave as soon as possible. Incredible mentality and approach, again. 🔴 #MUFC He’s still the man for United in this complicated moment. Top performance. pic.twitter.com/b8GTS4jrcw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo (37y & 35d) scored the 49th hat-trick of his club career and also became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to net a treble after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37y & 146d). Ronaldo also recorded his 94th and 95th Premier League goal for Manchester United.

After beating Spurs at the Old Trafford, Manchester United has now won exactly 400 Premier League home games, becoming the first team to reach that milestone in the competition. 23 of those wins have been against Tottenham, also more than any side has beaten another at home in the Premier League.

The result moves United two points above Arsenal and back into fourth place.