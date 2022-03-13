scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Must Read

Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning hat-trick, breaks World record in football

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 49th hat-trick of his club career and also became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to net a treble.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 13, 2022 1:21:49 am
Cristiano Ronaldo RecordManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal. (AP)

With 807 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football’s all-time leading scorer surpassing  Austro-Czech Josef Bican (805). Ronaldo, who scored the opener for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, found the net in the 12th minute to register his 805th career goal.

Ronaldo’s fabulous strike came after Fred flicked the ball on into his path before he took a touch and then hit a curler past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris which nestled into the top corner at the far post.

As a result, the 37-year-old Portuguese striker drew level with Bican for most combined goals in a playing career.

Ronaldo added his second of the night from a Jadon Sancho pass in the 38’th minute to record his 806th goal and climb to the top of the official all-time goalscoring list.

However, the Red Devils did squander the lead when Spurs hit back with two goals to level it at 2-2.

United retook the lead when Ronaldo headed home from a corner in the 81st minute to complete a memorable hat-trick. Ronaldo has now scored a hat-trick at club level in each of the last 13 calendar years. It was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo’s career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.

Ronaldo (37y & 35d) scored the 49th hat-trick of his club career and also became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to net a treble after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37y & 146d). Ronaldo also recorded his 94th and 95th Premier League goal for Manchester United.

After beating Spurs at the Old Trafford, Manchester United has now won exactly 400 Premier League home games, becoming the first team to reach that milestone in the competition. 23 of those wins have been against Tottenham, also more than any side has beaten another at home in the Premier League.

The result moves United two points above Arsenal and back into fourth place.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: SL tottering at 86/6 at stumps
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 12: Latest News