Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after fans film him in a restaurant

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had a priceless reaction after he was filmed when he went to dine out in a restaurant in Riyadh on Friday. The superstar had gone to the restaurant to celebrate the 29th birthday of his partner Georgina Rodriguez. As soon as Ronaldo walked into the restaurant surrounded by his bodyguards, everyone in the restaurant took out their phones out and started taking photos or videos.

In response, Ronaldo himself took out his mobile and started taking a video of fans filming him, before laughing and walking away.

Ronaldo has not had the desired impact that people would have hoped when he signed with Al Nassr last month with the Portuguese superstar drawing a blank in his second straight game, this time in a Saudi Super Cup match against Al Ittihad. As a result, Al Nassr was knocked out after a 3-1 drubbing and Ronaldo’s wait for silverware continued.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon d’Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match. However, before the second goal of Al Ittihad went in Ronaldo had a glorious chance to draw Al Nassr level in the tie when he directed a header which was saved by the opposition goalkeeper.

After the match, Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia put some blame on that gilt-edged chance by Ronaldo as one of the reasons for losing the match. “One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed opportunity in the first half,” he said.

“I congratulate Al-Ittihad. They presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately, we were not able to adjust the result,” he added.