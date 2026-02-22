‘I belong to Saudi Arabia’: Cristiano Ronaldo says he is happy at Al Nassr despite recent controversy

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo dispelled any doubts about his future in Saudi Arabia, saying he was very happy at the club. It had been reported recently that Ronaldo wasn’t entirely happy with over the club’s lack of transfer activity, even going on strike and missing a couple of Al Nassr’s matches. However, he returned to action last week, scoring twice against Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.
“I’m very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It’s a country that has welcomed me very well, and my family and my friends. I’m happy here, I want to continue here. The most important thing is we keep pushing, we are there at the top. We do our job, we win, make pressure, let’s see at the end of the season,” Ronaldo said to Thmanyah, a Saudi Arabian broadcaster.
A couple of weeks ago, Ronaldo had received a direct warning from the Saudi Pro League after the Portuguese superstar’s recent dispute over transfer spending has seen him sit out a game for Al Nassr. In a statement released through an SPL spokesperson on the day of his 41st birthday, Ronaldo was warned that “no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club.”
“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules,” a league spokesperson had said.
“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.
“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al-Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club.
“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.