‘I belong to Saudi Arabia’: Cristiano Ronaldo says he is happy at Al Nassr despite recent controversy

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo dispelled any doubts about his future in Saudi Arabia, saying he was very happy at the club. It had been reported recently that Ronaldo wasn’t entirely happy with over the club’s lack of transfer activity, even going on strike and missing a couple of Al Nassr’s matches. However, he returned to action last week, scoring twice against Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.

“I’m very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It’s a country that has welcomed me very well, and my family and my friends. I’m happy here, I want to continue here. The most important thing is we keep pushing, we are there at the top. We do our job, we win, make pressure, let’s see at the end of the season,” Ronaldo said to Thmanyah, a Saudi Arabian broadcaster.