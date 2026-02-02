Cristiano Ronaldo goes on strike, misses Al Nassr’s match against Al Riyadh

Portugese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday. The reports suggest that he might have gone on a strike over the club’s lack of transfer activity.

As reported by Portugese media outlet A Bola, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unhappy that Al Nassr has not strengthened its squad in order to challenge for the league title.

Another report on Sky Sports suggests that Ronaldo feels that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is giving preferential treatment to the other three clubs. In Saudi Pro League, the PIF owns four clubs- Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad.