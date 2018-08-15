Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick against Juventus nominated for UEFA Goal of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match-winning goal for Real Madrid against Juventus. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match-winning goal for Real Madrid against Juventus. (Source: Reuters)

Former Real Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick against Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals was included in the nominations for the UEFA Goal of the Year. Apart from Ronaldo, England international Lucy Bronze and Elliot Embleton’s strike was also included in the shortlist of 11 goals announced by UEFA on Tuesday. The goals have been selected from each of UEFA’s main competitions, over the past 12 months.

Bronze’s selected effort was a volley for Lyon against Manchester City, while Embleton’s nominated strike came in a European Under-19 Championship group stage match against Turkey.

Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick in April had seen his former club Real pick up a 3-0 win over the Serie A Champions. The Portuguese striker, who has moved to Juventus at the start of this season, scored two goals in the match and caused the elimination of the Italian side from the tournament.

A goal from Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in Denmark’s World Cup play-off win over Ireland was also included in the nominations.

Real, eventually went on to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final to clinch their third Champions League trophy in a row. Ronaldo’s goal surpassed Gareth Bale’s tremendous volley in the final to make it in the list of nominations.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd