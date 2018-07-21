Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Rs 16 lakh as tip to hotel staff in Greece

Cristiano Ronaldo with his family in Greece. (Source: Instagram) Cristiano Ronaldo with his family in Greece. (Source: Instagram)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the staff of a Greek luxury resort where he stayed during his vacations in the country. According to a report from Daily Mail, the former Real Madrid forward left the staff a tip of £17,850, which roughly converts to Rs 16 lakh. The star footballer, who recently signed with Juventus, ending his 9-year stint with the Spanish giants, went to Greece for a vacation after his country’s exit from the FIFA World Cup following 2-1 loss to Uruguay in the Round of 16.

According to the report, Ronaldo before going to Juventus to join the Serie A side, made the incredible gesture to the hotel staff as he was really impressed by their service. The 33-year old further asked the hotel managers to share the impressive tip among all the hotel staff members.

Ronaldo also shared images of his vacation in Greece on his official Instagram account, where he was seen having a relaxed time with his family.

Juventus’s record signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a news conference on Monday has said his move from Real Madrid was a “well thought out decision” as he aims to help his new club win their first Champions League title in more than two decades. The forward joined the Italian champions in June on a four-year contract for 100 million euros ($117.07 million). He further added that he did not want to stay in his comfort zone after winning three straight European Cups with Real. “I’m a person who likes to think about the present. I’m still very young and I always liked the challenges, from Sporting to Manchester (United), to Real (Madrid) and now Juventus,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd