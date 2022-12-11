scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

‘Today your friend and coach decided wrong’: Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina hits out at Portugal manager

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend has hit out at Portugal manager Fernando Santos again for making the ‘wrong decision’ and ‘underestimating’ her partner.

Georgina Rodriguez (left) the partner of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured in the stands before the match. (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, lamented Portugal coach Fernando Santos again for benching her partner in thier quarter-final match against Morocco.

“Today your friend and coach made the wrong decision,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

“That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect.

“The same one who, when putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late.

“You can’t underestimate the best player in the world, its most powerful weapon. Much less should one stand up for those who don’t deserve it.

Read |Cristiano Ronaldo exits the World Cup, with one burst of speed before bursting into tears

“Life gives us lessons. Today we don’t lose, we learn. We admire you.”

Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, also posted the image with the caption: “This is what breaks my heart.

“In the end it’s about ours… About mine… And about the pride I have in him and the story he wrote.

“With glory, much glory, we’re together my brother, until death.

Ronaldo’s other sister, Elma, wrote: “Waiting for the list of those guilty for this defeat… The smart commentators from Portugal (oops they’re gone), they must be worried about losing their jobs, it’s hard to say.

“Sad… but you won’t carry that guilt. Sad for the team, now to lift your head high and move on… God knows all things.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after Portugal’s loss against Morocco.

It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer’s biggest prize.

When it mattered most, he couldn’t conjure up the kind of soccer magic that has made him one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for the second straight match on Saturday. The five-time player of the year came on as a substitute in the second half with his team already trailing, but his one real chance was saved easily by the opposing goalkeeper.

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 118 goals, did not say anything about his future after the match, going straight to the team bus from the locker room.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 12:17:31 pm
‘Obrigado CR7’: FIFA gives Cristiano Ronaldo a glowing tribute after World Cup elimination

