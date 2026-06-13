Have you not seen my matches?: Ronaldo responds about fitness ahead of World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, set to play his 6th straight World Cup, said that he was fit and motivated to have a good showing with the national side. “Physically? I’m fine. Have you not seen my matches?,” the 41-year-old told reporters.

“It has been good but tiring because we’ve worked hard. We’ve had the upper hand in our matches, but what matters most is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first game, and then when the pressure really starts to mount — that’s when we’ll see the true champions,” he added.

Ronaldo who played in both of Portugal’s warm-up matches vs Chile and Nigeria but went score-less, said that they’ll know in the end if Portugal can win the entire tournament.