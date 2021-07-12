Cristiano Ronaldo finishes as top scorer at Euro 2020

By: PTI |
July 12, 2021 11:47:19 am
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer at the European Championship with five goals.
Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.
Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.
