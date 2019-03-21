Toggle Menu
Cristiano Ronaldo fined 20,000 euros by UEFA for obscene gesturehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/cristiano-ronaldo-fined-20000-euros-by-uefa-for-obscene-gesture-5637334/

Cristiano Ronaldo fined 20,000 euros by UEFA for obscene gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,750) by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid. (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,750) by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel found the Juventus star guilty of improper conduct.

Ronaldo was fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin to send Juventus to the quarterfinals.

He celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone’s gesture.

Juventus faces Ajax next month.

Don't Miss
J&K: Minor among two civilians taken hostage by militants during encounter
Rahul's interaction with students of Tamil Nadu college didn't violate poll code: EC

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manchester United to subsidise fans by matching Barcelona's excessive prices
2 Three men selling illegal Premier League streams jailed for fraud
3 Olivier Giroud seeks France return to boost game time