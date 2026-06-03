Portugal coach on if Ronaldo will play 2030 World Cup: ‘He will fight for it’

With the 2026 World Cup just over a week away, many have speculated that this might be the last chance for the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo to win the trophy that has so far eluded him in his illustrious career. But with the next edition of the World Cup getting hosted jointly by Portugal, Spain and Morocco, Ronaldo’s national coach Roberto Martinez feels that the Al Nassr player can also make it to the 2030 tournament.
“He will fight for it. I think no one should doubt that, at least he has earned that right. Don’t think that this isn’t a topic of discussion and conversation within the coaching staff, because we would love to be able to pass on Cristiano Ronaldo’s example to all young footballers in Portugal,” Martinez said to El Larguero.
“We’ve come to a conclusion: I believe Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play to win a specific title, either collectively or individually. His secret isn’t what he eats, it’s his hunger. Whatever he wins, the next day he has the same hunger to improve. I think having that objective allows for longevity. I’ve worked with many, many players who, the day after winning a UEFA Champions League or a Ballon d’Or, don’t have the same hunger,” he added.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi of Argentina, Ronaldo of Portugal and Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico will be competing in the World Cup for a record sixth time this year.
Of the players in 104 matches in Canada, the United States and Mexico, 357 have competed in at least one previous World Cup while about 891 players are in the event for the first time.
The rosters reflect a wide range of ages, with more than 25 years separating the oldest and youngest player. Scotland’s Craig Gordon is 43 years, 162 days old. Mexico’s Gilberto Mora is 17 years, 240 days old as one of 22 players in the field younger than 20. Seven players are 40 or older.
Four nations — Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan — are competing in the World Cup for the first time.
According to FIFA regulations, replacements to the rosters are permitted only due to serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before a team’s first match. Any exceptions must be approved by FIFA.