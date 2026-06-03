Portugal coach on if Ronaldo will play 2030 World Cup: ‘He will fight for it’

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos, File)

With the 2026 World Cup just over a week away, many have speculated that this might be the last chance for the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo to win the trophy that has so far eluded him in his illustrious career. But with the next edition of the World Cup getting hosted jointly by Portugal, Spain and Morocco, Ronaldo’s national coach Roberto Martinez feels that the Al Nassr player can also make it to the 2030 tournament.

“He will fight for it. I think no one should doubt that, at least he has earned that right. Don’t think that this isn’t a topic of discussion and conversation within the coaching staff, because we would love to be able to pass on Cristiano Ronaldo’s example to all young footballers in Portugal,” Martinez said to El Larguero.