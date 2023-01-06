Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA 23 rating goes down after Saudi Arabia move

After his high-profile move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his FIFA 23 rating drop to its lowest score for the first time in 12 years.

Ronaldo, who began the season with a 90-rated card in the Ultimate Team, is now down to 88.

Not only has his overall rating dropped but also his in-game stats have taken a dip.

His dribbling is down to 81 from 84, while his stamina is now 70 from 74.

This is the first time since FIFA 11 that the Portuguese superstar has had a rating less than 90.

Earlier, Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet.

Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million a year.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward will play in the Saudi Pro League after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond.

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said at a news conference.

This is the first time that the 37-year-old will play outside of Europe for the first time in his storied career.

“Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the U.S., even Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club,” Ronaldo added. “I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity.”