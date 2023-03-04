Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in AL-Nassr’s thrilling comeback win

After scoring two hat-tricks in the previous three games, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to register his name on the scoresheet but his team Al-Nassr made a stunning comeback in the injury time to beat Al-Batin 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Batin, who are cut away at the bottom of the division and are in the relegation battle took the lead after 17 minutes at Mrsool Park Stadium, after Renzo Lopez’s goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check.

And the score remained that way for the rest of normal time, with Al-Nassr failing to find parity on a night of frustration. Ronaldo looked annoyed and frustrated. Ronaldo rounded the goalkeeper in the first half and rolled the ball towards an open goal, but saw his effort hooked off the line.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who has impressed alongside Ronaldo this season, made it 1-1 in injury time with a classy curled finish after cutting in from the right in the 93rd minute.

In the 102nd minute of action when Mohammed Al-Fatil fired a crisp strike into the bottom corner. And two then became three moments later as Mohammed Maran made it 3-1 in the 14th minute of added-on time.

Ronaldo did effect the game and created a number of chances, but he could not find the net in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr will take on title rivals Al-Ittihad on march 9.