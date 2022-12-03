scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Champions League football, might decline Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr’s €500m offer

Cristiano Ronaldo is without any club after his contract was terminated by Manchester United, following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been reportedly offered a €500 million (£432m) contract with the Saudi Arabian club. (Reuters)

The noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of quietening amid widespread speculation that Saudi club Al Nassr is trying to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The reports linking Ronaldo with Al Nassr come after the star had his contract terminated by Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is now a free agent and his availability at club level has been drawing attention in Qatar and beyond.

However, Piers Morgan has denied any claim that the Portugal captain will be making a move to Saudi Arabia as he still wants to play in the Champions League.

“He thinks that if he does well at this World Cup, he’ll get what he really wants,” Morgan told The Telegraph.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for changePremium
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for change
Read |Cristiano Ronaldo likely to join Saudi Arabian club Al- Nassr for € 500 million till 2025: Reports

“Which is a club in the Champions League that extends his record and his legacy.

“It’s not about money at this stage of his career. It comes down to a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies. And he has done that in more countries than any other player in history.”

Ronaldo is also demanding attention on the field after becoming the first man to score in five World Cups with his penalty in Portugal’s opening game — a 3-2 win against Ghana.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

But it was a goal he didn’t score in his country’s 2-0 win against Uruguay on Monday that has prompted dispute.

Ronaldo claims he made contact with Bruno Fernandes’ cross to open the scoring in that match. FIFA determined otherwise following video reviews.

Portugal plays South Korea on Friday, needing a draw to be certain of topping Group H.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 10:13:06 am
Next Story

After BAFTA, Sanjay Leela Bhansali aims for Oscars for Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 03: Latest News
close