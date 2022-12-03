Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Champions League football, might decline Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr’s €500m offer

The noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of quietening amid widespread speculation that Saudi club Al Nassr is trying to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The reports linking Ronaldo with Al Nassr come after the star had his contract terminated by Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is now a free agent and his availability at club level has been drawing attention in Qatar and beyond.

However, Piers Morgan has denied any claim that the Portugal captain will be making a move to Saudi Arabia as he still wants to play in the Champions League.

“He thinks that if he does well at this World Cup, he’ll get what he really wants,” Morgan told The Telegraph.

“Which is a club in the Champions League that extends his record and his legacy.

“It’s not about money at this stage of his career. It comes down to a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies. And he has done that in more countries than any other player in history.”

Ronaldo is also demanding attention on the field after becoming the first man to score in five World Cups with his penalty in Portugal’s opening game — a 3-2 win against Ghana.

But it was a goal he didn’t score in his country’s 2-0 win against Uruguay on Monday that has prompted dispute.

Ronaldo claims he made contact with Bruno Fernandes’ cross to open the scoring in that match. FIFA determined otherwise following video reviews.

Portugal plays South Korea on Friday, needing a draw to be certain of topping Group H.