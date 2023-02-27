Cristiano Ronaldo can still get a Carabao Cup medal after Manchester United’s title victory. Here’s how

Manchester United on Sunday ended their 6-year trophy drought when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup in Wembley. In a curious twist, their ex-player Cristiano Ronaldo who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia after an acrimonious exit from Old Trafford last November, may still be in line to get a medal for his former team’s EFL Cup victory.

However, there’s a big but to the situation as it’s ultimately up to Manchester United to decide if they want to give a medal to the five time Ballon d’Or winner, who incidentally did not take any part in their title winning campaign.

According to EFL rule 20.2 on the awarding of medals, “In addition to the Cup, the Management Committee shall present thirty souvenirs to the winning Club in the Final Tie; and thirty souvenirs to the losing Club in the Final Tie. Additional souvenirs may be presented with the consent of the Management Committee but shall be at the cost of the requesting Club.”

The aforementioned statement basically means that if United want, they can award a medal to Ronaldo which would make it his 3rd, having won the competition twice in his previous stint with the Old Trafford outfit.

On Sunday, Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute of the final at Wembley Stadium against Newcastle and Sven Botman’s own-goal made it 2-0 in the 39th.

It is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was seen attending the Jake Paul’s boxing match vs Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. The Portugal forward was at the area with his eldest son.

On Saturday, he had netted an incredible first-half hat trick for his side Al Nassr against Damac FC. After just 18 minutes into the game, Ronaldo gave his team the lead with a goal from the penalty spot after Ibrahim Al Nakhli had been penalised for a handball inside the penalty area. With this goal, Ronaldo has now scored 153 goals with his weak foot. In his last four games, he has scored seven goals and registered two assists.