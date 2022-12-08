scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave national team – Portugal FA

Portugal's most-capped player and all-time top scorer was benched for their first knockout game on Tuesday as they beat Switzerland 6-1,

Portugal's Football Federation (FPF) has denied reports that Ronaldo threatened to leave the team. (AP)

Portugal’s Football Federation (FPF) has denied media reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during the World Cup after coach Fernando Santos dropped the captain for their last-16 win over Switzerland.

Ronaldo, Portugal’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, was benched for their first knockout game on Tuesday as they beat Switzerland 6-1, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick. Ronaldo made a late substitute appearance.

“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team at any stage in Qatar,” it said.

“The level of commitment of Portugal’s most capped international player was once again demonstrated … in the victory against Switzerland.”

Ronaldo has struggled to find the net since converting from the penalty spot in Portugal’s group opener against Ghana when he became the first player to score in five World Cups. Portugal play Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:15:48 pm
