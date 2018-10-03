Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape accusations in tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo himself has dismissed the claim, calling it “fake news.” (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo himself has dismissed the claim, calling it “fake news.” (Source: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday denied rape allegations levelled against him, saying his conscience was clear and that he would calmly await the results of any investigation.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscience will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

