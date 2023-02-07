Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo cuts cake, takes part in birthday celebrations with Al Nassr teammates

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday with his teammates by cutting a cake during the club’s training session, a video shared by the Saudi club revealed on Monday.

“Ronaldo celebrates his first birthday in his new home. Happy Birthday to our Captain @Cristiano.

Wishing you another year full of achievements,” the club posted.

On Sunday too, Al Nassr had wished the superstar on his birthday on their social media handles. “Parabéns @cristiano! 🤩 Happy Birthday to The Best Ever,” they had posted.

Earlier, The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the Portuguese star had also taken to Instagram to share the photos from a celebration with with friends and family.

The forward posted three pictures which featured his wife Georgina, son Cristiano Jr. along with other close aides.

“Thank you everyone for all the birthday messages. I am grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends”, he captioned the photos.

Sharing the post on his Instagram story, he wrote, “We only live once, but if you do it right once is enough!”

Ronaldo’s birthday week had started just as he would have wished for- with a goal for his new club. He took the ball out of team-mate Talisca’s hands to net a stoppage-time penalty and scored his first goal for new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s spot-kick rescued a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh after he failed to score in his first two games for Al-Nassr.

He wrote afterwards: “Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!”