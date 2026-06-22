‘Not having the criticism’: Ronaldo could respond with hat-trick in Uzbek match, says Owen

Michael Owen feels Cristiano Ronaldo could respond to his critics with a hat-trick in the World Cup. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s indifferent start to his record sixth World Cup appearance last weeek against DR Congo has sharpened the criticism of the waning abilities of the Portugal superstar.

Ronaldo endured a forgettable night, with just three shots to show, after playing full 90 minutes in a tame 1-1 draw against Congo in their Group K opener. The 41-year-old soon became the face of criticism, with pundits and former footballers slamming Ronaldo’s contribution, besides being obsessed with the idea of hunting for goals from the box.

Ronaldo’s lacklustre performance was in sharp contrast to his long-time rival Lionel Messi’s sparkling hat-trick for Argentina earlier that day in a 3-0 win over Algeria. While their recent outings have widened the gulf between the duo, former Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen has backed Ronaldo to turn around his poor form around.