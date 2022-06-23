Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Juventus: Reports

Less than a year after his sensational return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is now being linked to a move back to Turin. According to reports, Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendes has offered the Portuguese talisman to Juventus.

According to Sport, Mendes has submitted a proposal to Juventus regarding the prospect of the 37-year-old returning to The Old Lady. As per the reports, that is not a move that Juventus have totally ruled out although there is some doubt over whether they would be able to complete a deal.

It is believed that Ronaldo may have to accept a significant decrease in his wages if the move is to go ahead. He isn’t the only United player being linked to the Italian club though. French midfielder Paul Pogba is also on the verge of a return to a move from Old Trafford to Turin, for the second time in his career.

The 37-year old found the back of the net 24 times in what was a forgetful season for Manchester United, as they failed to qualify for the Champions League, a result that leaves Ronaldo’s future at the Old Trafford under doubts.

United finished sixth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils were also unable to win any domestic cup titles and were under continuous scrutiny of fans and football pundits following some of the worst outings in the post-Ferguson era.

Ronaldo was also at the receiving end of the heat, as the forward was often criticised for his involvement in the United’s pressing up the field as well as his antics off the pitch that included the 37-year old smashing an Everton fan’s phone after United’s defeat to The Toffies last season.