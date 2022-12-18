scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo could retire from football, says Patrice Evra

Evra admitted he has spoken to the 37-year-old since his Man United exit and believes the superstar could retire from playing due to media criticism.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Former France and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo could retire from football after Portugal’s World Cup journey ended in disappointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo too had said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

“I don’t know [what he will do next]. Messi is saying he will retire [from the World Cup], but I don’t know if Ronaldo will retire,” Evra told SKy Sports.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Chaos & Some Home TruthsPremium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Chaos & Some Home Truths
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable
Read |Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid, trains at clubs sporting center

“That must be a feeling, especially when you are not in the starting XI of your national team, because that is what Cristiano wanted; to play, be fit and to win the World Cup with his country,” said, who also Evra revealed that he has spoken to Ronaldo since his acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

“This was his dream; now he doesn’t have that dream. Although I won’t talk for Cristiano, I wouldn’t be surprised if he says he is retiring.

“Now everything Cristiano does he is a ‘bad person’, a ‘bad player’ or whatever. I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to retire.”

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ronaldo is without a club after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup in the wake of an explosive interview before the tournament when he criticized the manager, board and his teammates at the English club.

His only goal at the World Cup was a penalty against Ghana in Portugal’s opening group game. He became the first male player to score at five World Cups.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 08:34:20 am
Next Story

Ferozepur clears legacy waste of 7,911 MT, first in Punjab

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 18: Latest News
close