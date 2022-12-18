Cristiano Ronaldo could retire from football, says Patrice Evra

Former France and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo could retire from football after Portugal’s World Cup journey ended in disappointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo too had said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

“I don’t know [what he will do next]. Messi is saying he will retire [from the World Cup], but I don’t know if Ronaldo will retire,” Evra told SKy Sports.

“That must be a feeling, especially when you are not in the starting XI of your national team, because that is what Cristiano wanted; to play, be fit and to win the World Cup with his country,” said, who also Evra revealed that he has spoken to Ronaldo since his acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

“This was his dream; now he doesn’t have that dream. Although I won’t talk for Cristiano, I wouldn’t be surprised if he says he is retiring.

“Now everything Cristiano does he is a ‘bad person’, a ‘bad player’ or whatever. I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to retire.”

Ronaldo is without a club after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup in the wake of an explosive interview before the tournament when he criticized the manager, board and his teammates at the English club.

His only goal at the World Cup was a penalty against Ghana in Portugal’s opening group game. He became the first male player to score at five World Cups.