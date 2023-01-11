Cristiano Ronaldo could have signed for Al Nassr’s fierce rivals Al Hilal: Report

The chatter around Cristiano Ronaldo’s mega money transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr refuses to die down as new facts come to light every other day. Now, the Athletic, as per the Daily Mail reports that Ronaldo could have gone and joined Al Nassr’s rivals Al Hilal instead, if not for a transfer ban.

According to the report, it all came down to the transfer of Saudi Arabian footballer Mohamed Kanno who extended his contract with Al Hilal despite having agreed on a deal with with Al Nassr. This led to the aforementioned transfer embargo and Al Hilal had no other option but to watch their rivals pull off one of the biggest transfer in Asian football history.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Al Nassr came up with a clarification on its contract with the Portugal star after reports emerged that Ronaldo would also earn an additional £175 million on top of the £175 million he is already earning if he promotes the Middle Eastern country’s bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece.

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success,” Al Nassr tweeted on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.