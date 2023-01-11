scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo could have signed for Al Nassr’s fierce rivals Al Hilal: Report

According to the report, it all came down to the transfer of Saudi Arabian footballer Mohamed Kanno who extended his contract with Al Hilal despite having agreed on a deal with Al Nassr, which led to a transfer ban on the former.

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free. (Twitter/Al Nassr)
Listen to this article
Cristiano Ronaldo could have signed for Al Nassr’s fierce rivals Al Hilal: Report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The chatter around Cristiano Ronaldo’s mega money transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr refuses to die down as new facts come to light every other day. Now, the Athletic, as per the Daily Mail reports that Ronaldo could have gone and joined Al Nassr’s rivals Al Hilal instead, if not for a transfer ban.

According to the report, it all came down to the transfer of Saudi Arabian footballer Mohamed Kanno who extended his contract with Al Hilal despite having agreed on a deal with with Al Nassr. This led to the aforementioned transfer embargo and Al Hilal had no other option but to watch their rivals pull off one of the biggest transfer in Asian football history.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Al Nassr came up with a clarification on its contract with the Portugal star after reports emerged that Ronaldo would also earn an additional £175 million on top of the £175 million he is already earning if he promotes the Middle Eastern country’s bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece.

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success,” Al Nassr tweeted on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 17:45 IST
Next Story

Taapsee Pannu announces Haseen Dillruba’s sequel, has a fun banter with Aanand L Rai

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 11: Latest News
close