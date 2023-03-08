scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo 'could have helped' Manchester Utd from suffering a 7-0 defeat: CR7's former teammate

It was United's worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years, having lost by the same scoreline on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton.

For Manchester United, the worst nightmare in what has been such a promising first season in charge for manager Erik ten Hag.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could have helped’ Manchester Utd from suffering a 7-0 defeat: CR7’s former teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Louis Saha has said that Ronaldo “could have helped” Manchester United from suffering a humiliating 7-0 defeat to archrivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

According to a SportBible report, while speaking to Compare.bet, Saha insisted Ronaldo would have been helpful if he were still at the club for the Liverpool clash and believes United would be “better if they had Cristiano up top.”

“Ronaldo’s departure marked a fresh start for United, and it gave Ten Hag a blank page to draw upon, which has allowed him to establish a winning mentality at the club,” he said.

“Now that the club’s mindset has improved, I think they’d be doing even better if they had Cristiano up top.

“Of course, it’s hard to know for sure, but when I see United losing 7-0 to Liverpool, I can only think that Cristiano could have helped.”

For Manchester United, the worst nightmare in what has been such a promising first season in charge for manager Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of United in the Premier League on Sunday has the potential to have a lasting impact on both teams’ ambitions this term.

It was United’s worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years, having lost by the same scoreline on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton.

The result also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against arguably its fiercest rival, which was a 7-1 win in 1895.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 09:21 IST
close