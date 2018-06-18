Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Cristiano Ronaldo bust replaced at Madeira airport

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's bust at Madeira Airport, which gained worldwide attention last year has been replaced.

June 18, 2018
The ‘Aeroporto da Madeira’ was renamed after Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters)
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust at Madeira Airport, which gained worldwide attention last year has been replaced. The bust was created by a sculptor Emanuel Santos when the airport was renamed in Ronaldo’s honour in 2017. However, as soon as the bust was unveiled it went viral on social media and faced widespread ridicule and criticism as it hardly resembled the dashing personality of the football superstar. The new bust installed bear much more resemblance to the 33-year-old superstar. According to Madeira Island News the statue was replaced on the request of Ronaldo’s family.

The previous had faced a lot of flak on social media where people compared it to F1 driver David Coulthard, the head from British television show Art Attack and even former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn.

Meanwhile, Madeira Island News also quoted Madrid’s Airport director Duarte Ferreira who said that the original sculpture has been saved, but no decision has been taken on what to do with it. However, Twitterati has come up with a quirky answer- bring it back.

