Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus’ UCL exit: ‘True champions never break!’

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may have one year left at Juventus but he has sights set on the goals ahead.

The ex-Real Madrid star, on his social media account, rallied his teammates and reminded everyone of what true champions are made of.

“More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet…”, wrote Ronaldo who is being linked with a possible return to Madrid.

“True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season,” the 35-year-old added.

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.” he further added.

And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success. #finoallafine,” Ronaldo concluded.

Ronaldo, who is the leading goalscorer for his country with 102 goals, previously played for Sporting Lisbon (five goals), Manchester United (118) and Real Madrid (450). He has scored 85 goals for Juventus.

At the beginning of the year in January, he was was hailed as the most prolific professional goalscorer in the history of the game after notching his 760th senior goal to help Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Supercup.

The title of greatest goalscorer is much contested, and global governing body FIFA does not keep an official record, but several media outlets reported that Ronaldo’s strike had taken him past Austro-Czech Josef Bican to the top of the list.