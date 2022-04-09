Cristiano Ronaldo accused of breaking supporter’s phone, Manchester United looking into it

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of smashing a fan’s phone after Manchester United went down 1-0 to Everton on Saturday.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Ronaldo was filmed hitting a phone out of his path as he trudged past supporters who were trying to film the Manchester United players. Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United are looking into an incident.

Coming to the match, Manchester United’s miserable season continued as Everton boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

Out of all cup competitions, United were looking to earn a victory that would have moved them level on points with Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone's phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground 😳 (via @evertonhub) pic.twitter.com/a20z4Sg20F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 9, 2022

But their task was made all the more difficult when Anthony Gordon gave Everton a first-half lead.

For the Toffees, hovering above the relegation zone, the nerves showed after the break, but the visitors lacked the quality to get back into the match despite a wealth of attacking options on the pitch.

A late Cristiano Ronaldo effort was as close as United came to a leveller as they slipped to a loss that leaves the team with the most English top flight titles ever seventh in the standings, three points behind Spurs, who play Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Everton defended for their lives at the death, hanging on for a precious victory that helped them pull four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley, who travel to Norwich City on Sunday.

“We don’t score, we don’t even create proper chances to score,” United goalkeeper David de Gea told Sky Sports. “I don’t know what to say, to be honest.