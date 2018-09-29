Cristiano Ronaldo gives bitter response to Mohamed Salah’s goal of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his goal against Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals last season was better than Mohamed Salah’s goal. (File Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo believes his goal against Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals last season was better than Mohamed Salah’s goal. (File Photo)

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo believes his goal against Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals last season was better than Mohamed Salah’s goal, which won the Puskas at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018. Ronaldo, last season had left everyone amazed with his brilliant overhead goal when Juventus played against Real Madrid at Turin. The goal which was massively cheered by Real Madrid supporters all across the globe was equally appreciated by the Juventus’ fans present in the stands.

“Salah deserved to win the Puskas award, it was a good goal. But let’s be honest, let’s not lie to ourselves, my goal was the best,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. A report in news agency AFP cited Ronaldo saying this to his 142 million Instagram followers.

Salah won the best goal of the year award for his curling strike against Everton last season. Ronaldo also lost out to former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric for the FIFA best player award. Expressing his thoughts on not winning either of the awards, the former Real Madrid player said, “I’m not disappointed, life is like that, sometimes you win and others lose, what interests me is that in 15 years of career I managed to maintain the same levels of performance.” He further said, “Awards are awards… I already have a lot. I play to win and not to win awards.”

Congratulating the Croatian midfielder, Ronaldo said, “Congratulations to everyone, to Modric, best player of the year according to FIFA.”

