Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to win five Champion League titles

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday created yet another UEFA Champions League record as Real Madrid went on to clinch the trophy by beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final. The Portugal international became the only player to win five titles in the Champions League era. He surpassed former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta and former AC Milan No. 10 Clarence Seedorf, who won four titles in their career. Former Real Madrid winger Francisco Gento holds the record with six titles from the Pre-Champions League era.

Ronaldo won his first Champions League trophy back in 2007/08 season for Manchester United. He won the remaining four in past five years for Real Madrid in 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. If that was not all, he also finished this year as the leading scorer in the European competition with 15 goals to his name.

The Spanish club won their third consecutive Champions League title on Saturday, becoming the only club to do so since the rebranding of the competition in 1992. In the European Cup era, Real lifted five titles from 1956 to 1960, while Ajax and Bayern Munich lifted three in a row in the 1970s. Zinedine Zidane also became the first manager to lift three straight European Cup titles in any era.

On the other side, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s poor record in the finals continued as he lost his sixth straight final in row. He won the 2012 German Cup with Borussia Dortmund. But since then, the German manager lost the 2013 Champions League final to Bayern, followed by a defeat in the 2014 German Cup final. They also went on to lose the 2015 German Cup final to Wolfsburg. After moving to Liverpool, Klopp lost the 2016 League Cup final to Manchester City and Europa League showpiece to Sevilla in the same season.

