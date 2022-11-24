scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 5 different World Cups

This must come as a relief to the Portuguese captain as he was in the eye of the proverbial storm after his exit from Manchester United.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against Ghana during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather in his already decorated hat as he became the first player ever to score in 5 different World Cup tournaments. The former Manchester United player reached this milestone after he converted a penalty in the 65th minute against Ghana in their Group H match on Thursday.

Earlier, Ronaldo had the ball in the net and spurned two early chances in a goalless first half as Portugal dominated Ghana but were unable to make a breakthrough.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain might have had two goals inside the opening 15 minutes but missed both opportunities. He found the net from close range in the 31st minute but only after the referee had blown his whistle for an infringement against him.

This must come as a relief to the Portuguese captain as he was in the eye of the proverbial storm after his exit from Manchester United.

On Tuesday, United said in a statement that Ronaldo had parted ways with Manchester United.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said Manchester United.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Advertisement

Ronaldo’s acrimonious exit was on the cards after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 11:15:46 pm
Next Story

Climate activists glue themselves to tarmac, prompt closure of Berlin airport runways

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 24: Latest News
X
close