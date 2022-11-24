Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 5 different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather in his already decorated hat as he became the first player ever to score in 5 different World Cup tournaments. The former Manchester United player reached this milestone after he converted a penalty in the 65th minute against Ghana in their Group H match on Thursday.

Earlier, Ronaldo had the ball in the net and spurned two early chances in a goalless first half as Portugal dominated Ghana but were unable to make a breakthrough.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain might have had two goals inside the opening 15 minutes but missed both opportunities. He found the net from close range in the 31st minute but only after the referee had blown his whistle for an infringement against him.

RONALDO BECOMES THE FIRST MEN'S PLAYER TO SCORE IN 5 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUPS 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KRTgFZF3rV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2022

This must come as a relief to the Portuguese captain as he was in the eye of the proverbial storm after his exit from Manchester United.

On Tuesday, United said in a statement that Ronaldo had parted ways with Manchester United.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said Manchester United.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo’s acrimonious exit was on the cards after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.