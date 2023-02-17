Cristiano Ronaldo produces incredible assist in Saudi League, breaks the internet

Cristiano Ronaldo registered his first assist for new club Al Nassr in style as he fed teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb with a brilliant through ball from the middle of the field.

The Saudi winger would then cut to his right and curl the ball around the Al Taawoun goalkeeper.

Ronaldo, who was named captain, looked lively from the start of the match, getting caught offside in the 4th minute before trying to beat the opposition goalie with a well timed shot, only for it to go fizzing past the goal.

Last week, Ronaldo had scored his 500th goal in his league career while also securing his 61st career hattrick. He had scored a brace for Al Nassr to take a 2-0 lead against Al Wehda going into halftime.

He then converted another from 12 yards to bring his hattrick eight minutes into the second half before adding a fourth.

The Portuguese had found the net in his team’s away game to Al Fateh in a 2-2 draw. Before the Al Fateh match, since his arrival at Al Nassr, Ronaldo had scored only twice, that too for Saudi All Star against Paris Saint Germain in an exhibition game, a game that PSG won 4-5. That was followed by Al Nassr losing the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad, a defeat after which the star forward came under scrutiny.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United in November last year following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.