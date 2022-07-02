Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United: Report

Manchester United risk losing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo this season as the 37-year-old forward has asked to leave the club should the Red Devils receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to the Times.

The Portuguese superstar’s decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.

Ronaldo believes that he has ‘three or four years’ at the highest level to win major trophies, according to the report.

🚨 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 2, 2022

A host of clubs will surely be put on high alert after this latest development with Bayern Munich said to be the favourites should Robert Lewandowski leave the club for Barcelona. A rumoured return to Italian club Juventus has also been going around.

Ronaldo completed a sensational return to the Old Trafford ahead of the 2021/22 season having spent three years in Italy with Juventus. He scored 24 goals in 38 games, including six strikes from seven matches in the Champions League.

United, however, finished 6th in the season which keeps them out of the Champions League, something which is touted as the reason for Ronaldo wish to exit.