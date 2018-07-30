Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Turin to join new Juventus team mates, watch video

FILE – In this Monday, July 16, 2018 filer, Portuguese ace Ronaldo gives the thumb-up sign as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo will likely make his Juventus debut at Chievo Verona as the Bianconeri kick off their attempt to win a record-extending eighth league title at the Stadio Bentegodi. The 2018-19 Serie A fixtures have been announced and the opening weekend also sees Napoli visit Lazio. The season starts on Aug. 18 and finishes May 26. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) FILE – In this Monday, July 16, 2018 filer, Portuguese ace Ronaldo gives the thumb-up sign as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo will likely make his Juventus debut at Chievo Verona as the Bianconeri kick off their attempt to win a record-extending eighth league title at the Stadio Bentegodi. The 2018-19 Serie A fixtures have been announced and the opening weekend also sees Napoli visit Lazio. The season starts on Aug. 18 and finishes May 26. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Cristiano Ronaldo ha arrived in Turin to join his new Juventus teammates. Ronaldo had earlier made a brief appearance in the city to make his stunning 119 million Euro move from Real Madrid to the Italian champions final. Ronaldo is expected to make his debut for the Old Lady on August 19 when Juventus play Chievo Verona for their first match of the 2018/19 Serie A season.

Ronaldo was pictured getting out of his jet. He got into an SUV after giving fans a brief wave. The move has sent shockwaves accross Serie A, a league that has been ruled by Juventus for seven years. Apart from the Turin giants themselves, Serie A clubs have lost the hold they had on the Champions League, Europe’s elite club competition. The likes of AC Milan, Inter, Napoli etc have consistently failed to win major accolades. Ronaldo’s arrival os largely being seen as the shot in the arm that the league needed. Already, ticket prices for Juventus’ away matches this season have seen a sharp increase since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Turin's Caselle airport pic.twitter.com/NOwV2PxhNg — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) 29 July 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid as the club’s record goalscorer. While there, he won four Champions League title, three of which were on the bounce and consistently scored over 50 goals a season. Last season, he had scored a sensational bicycle kick against Juventus in Turin. The home fans themselves ended up giving him a standing ovation.

