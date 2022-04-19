Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of his newborn boy

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that one of his newborn twins has sadly passed away.

The Manchester United star was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez but revealed on social media that she had given birth to a girl, while their son died.

‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,’ Ronaldo began his statement.

‘It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel,’ he continued in the statement.

“Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and request privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” Ronaldo concluded the statement, signing off with his and Georgina’s names.