Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi likely to play against each other in a mid-season friendly

There are chances that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might come against each other in January.

As per the reports, Paris Saint Germain will travel to Saudi Arabia in January for a mid-season friendly. The opponents that PSG will face are likely to be a combined eleven of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday.

🚨 On January 19, PSG play a friendly against a combined XI from Al Nassr and Al Hilal. We could see another clash between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: @Benayadachraf) pic.twitter.com/y4F70EqOLU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 30, 2022

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team’s jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club. He is also coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

On the other hand, Messi has guided Argentina to their third World Cup title. After finally winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi made his strongest case yet to be considered football’s greatest player of all time.

And for the past 15 years or so, Messi has had a personal rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo just to establish himself as the finest player of his generation.

Competition is fierce when it comes to determining the greatest of all time, or the GOAT, as it has come to be known. It can come down to the smallest of margins that separate players of such brilliance.