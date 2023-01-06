Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez set to break Saudi Arabia law by living together

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez are set to break the law by living together in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo and Georgina are together but not married and under Saudi laws, it is illegal to live in the same house without being married, but but they aren’t expected to be punished by authorities.

The 37-year-old joined Al-Nassr last month after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United and will reportedly earn £175m a year.

As per Spanish news agency EFE due to Ronaldo’s status as one of the most marketable athletes in the world, the Portuguese star is unlikely to be punished.

Quoting two separate Saudi lawyers, the legal professionals expected the relevant authorities to not become involved in Ronaldo’s situation.

One said: “Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime.”

“The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage,” added the other.

Ronaldo met Rodriguez while he played for Real Madrid back in 2016 and they have two children together – Bella and Alana.

Ronaldo also has three other children – Cristiano Jr. and Eva and Mateo – who are twins.

As Rodriguez and Ronaldo aren’t married yet, they would technically be in breach of Saudi law.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s much-awaited Al Nassr debut has been delayed after the Saudi club failed to register him as they have too many overseas players in their squad.