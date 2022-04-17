Cristiano Ronaldo, ‘greatest of all times,’ says Argentina’s Garnacho; ‘You haven’t played with Messi yet,’ quips Aguero

If you have followed football in the recent past, it’s very unlikely that you have not been a part of the decade-long debate about Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. The two modern greats of the game have always divided the footballing world, with each side having staunch supporters.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, the 17-year-old Argentine starlet, had a big day on Saturday when he was named as a substitute in United’s game vs Norwich. After the match, he was given the match ball by Ronaldo, who scored his 50th club hattrick.

To commemorate the day, the youngster posted a photo of himself alongside Ronaldo on Instagram after the match with the caption, “Greatest of all times.”

Garnacho, a lifelong Ronaldo fan, has been recently called up to the Argentina senior squad, had a cheeky message from Sergio Aguero after that Instagram post.

“Porque todavía no jugaste con el mejor pa @leomessi,” the former Manchester City striker wrote in Spanish under Garnacho’s Ronaldo picture, which translates as “because you have not played with Lionel Messi yet”.

Ronaldo’s brilliance earned United a valuable three points against the league’s bottom side as the top 4 race heats up as Tottenham and Arsenal both suffered 1-0 defeats to Brighton and Southampton respectively.