Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo named captain, starting XI named

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate speaks about CR7 being named captain, taking his No. 7 jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr last month, was named captain on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq last month.
His teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov has come out and revealed how the squad reacted to the Portueguese superstar being named captain right at the start.
“It’d be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo,” the Uzbekistan midfielder told Sports.ru, as per Daily Express.
“We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise.”
Masharipov also dismissed reports that he did not want to give the iconic No. 7 shirt to the former Real Madrid star.
“When [Cristiano] Ronaldo arrived, many people spread rumours about my departure from the team, all kinds of false news came out. Before Cristiano’s arrival, many people asked me, ‘Will you give him the No. 7?’ How can you not give it?! He is Cristiano Ronaldo!” Such players should always be respected! After giving my number, many people assumed that I would leave the team. I gave my number without any problem. There was no talk of leaving. Both the club and the coach wanted to see me in the team.”
“I have a contract with the team. I only changed my number because Ronaldo came. This guy is one of the two best players in the world. There’s no need to talk much,” he added.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team Al Nassr is nicknamed Al Alami, meaning "The Global Club." However, the Saudi Arabian club was hardly prepared to handle the sudden attention of the world that came its way following one of the most sensational signings in soccer history.
The Saudis have shown increasing interest in high-profile football. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund completed the takeover of Premier League club Newcastle in 2021 despite questions raised about human rights in the oil-rich kingdom and “ sportswashing.” For Ronaldo, it likely brings the curtain down on his career in elite club soccer.
“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said.
Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which reportedly earns him up to $200 million a year. Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract. “He is the best player in football history so it is normal he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary,” Almuammar said. “This is something that he really deserves, so the amount of money he will take, he really deserves.”
