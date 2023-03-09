Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo named captain, starting XI named

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2023 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate speaks about CR7 being named captain, taking his No. 7 jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr last month, was named captain on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq last month.

His teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov has come out and revealed how the squad reacted to the Portueguese superstar being named captain right at the start.

“It’d be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo,” the Uzbekistan midfielder told Sports.ru, as per Daily Express.

“We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise.”

Masharipov also dismissed reports that he did not want to give the iconic No. 7 shirt to the former Real Madrid star.

“When [Cristiano] Ronaldo arrived, many people spread rumours about my departure from the team, all kinds of false news came out. Before Cristiano’s arrival, many people asked me, ‘Will you give him the No. 7?’ How can you not give it?! He is Cristiano Ronaldo!” Such players should always be respected! After giving my number, many people assumed that I would leave the team. I gave my number without any problem. There was no talk of leaving. Both the club and the coach wanted to see me in the team.”

“I have a contract with the team. I only changed my number because Ronaldo came. This guy is one of the two best players in the world. There’s no need to talk much,” he added.

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League.