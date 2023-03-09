scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo named captain, starting XI named

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live Score Updates, Saudi Pro League Football Match Today: Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action tonight.

By: Sports Desk
March 9, 2023 22:37 IST
Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to actionAl Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: CR7 is back in action.

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Score Updates Saudi Pro League Match Today: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr battle against Al Ittihad in Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Al Nassr, who are right now on top of the points table are on a good run of form after winning their last game by a margin of 3-1. Their captain Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 8 goals in 7 games so far.

Al Nassr will be looking to stretch their advantage in the Saudi Pro League title race this week as they head to rivals Al Ittihad. Follow live action below

Live Blog

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live Football Score Online and Updates: Saudi Pro League 2023, Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live action below.

22:22 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Not the welcome CR7 would have wanted
22:12 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Al Nassr Playing XI
22:12 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Al-Ittihad Playing XI

Al Ittihad lineup (4-2-3-1): Grohe (GK) — Alolayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamsaud— Hamed, Henrique — Romarinho, Costa, Camara — Hamdallah

22:07 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Stat ATTACK!
22:06 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Building up to the game
22:05 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: "The Global Club"

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team Al Nassr is nicknamed Al Alami, meaning "The Global Club." However, the Saudi Arabian club was hardly prepared to handle the sudden attention of the world that came its way following one of the most sensational signings in soccer history.

22:04 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Saudi interest in soccer

The Saudis have shown increasing interest in high-profile football. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund completed the takeover of Premier League club Newcastle in 2021 despite questions raised about human rights in the oil-rich kingdom and “ sportswashing.” For Ronaldo, it likely brings the curtain down on his career in elite club soccer.

22:04 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Ronaldo's thoughts on the move

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said.

22:03 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: CR7 turned down Europe for Gulf

Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which reportedly earns him up to $200 million a year. Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract. “He is the best player in football history so it is normal he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary,” Almuammar said. “This is something that he really deserves, so the amount of money he will take, he really deserves.”

22:01 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live: Hello and Welcome

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr visit Al Ittihad today in a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr go to Al Ittihad on Thursday with a two-point lead over their opponents at the top of the Saudi Pro League. Stay tuned for live updates 

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2023 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:  Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate speaks about CR7 being named captain, taking his No. 7 jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr last month, was named captain on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq last month.

His teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov has come out and revealed how the squad reacted to the Portueguese superstar being named captain right at the start.

“It’d be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo,” the Uzbekistan midfielder told Sports.ru, as per Daily Express.

“We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise.”

Masharipov also dismissed reports that he did not want to give the iconic No. 7 shirt to the former Real Madrid star.

“When [Cristiano] Ronaldo arrived, many people spread rumours about my departure from the team, all kinds of false news came out. Before Cristiano’s arrival, many people asked me, ‘Will you give him the No. 7?’ How can you not give it?! He is Cristiano Ronaldo!” Such players should always be respected! After giving my number, many people assumed that I would leave the team. I gave my number without any problem. There was no talk of leaving. Both the club and the coach wanted to see me in the team.”

“I have a contract with the team. I only changed my number because Ronaldo came. This guy is one of the two best players in the world. There’s no need to talk much,” he added.

