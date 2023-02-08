scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate speaks about CR7 being named captain, taking his No. 7 jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed the No.7 jersey upon his arrival and Masharipov dismissed reports that he did not want to give the iconic shirt to the former Real Madrid star.

Al Nassr fans sit under a giant billboard of Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr last month, was named captain on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq last month.

His teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov has come out and revealed how the squad reacted to the Portueguese superstar being named captain right at the start.

“It’d be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo,” the Uzbekistan midfielder told Sports.ru, as per Daily Express.

“We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise.”

Masharipov also dismissed reports that he did not want to give the iconic No. 7 shirt to the former Real Madrid star.

“When [Cristiano] Ronaldo arrived, many people spread rumours about my departure from the team, all kinds of false news came out. Before Cristiano’s arrival, many people asked me, ‘Will you give him the No. 7?’ How can you not give it?! He is Cristiano Ronaldo!” Such players should always be respected! After giving my number, many people assumed that I would leave the team. I gave my number without any problem. There was no talk of leaving. Both the club and the coach wanted to see me in the team.”

“I have a contract with the team. I only changed my number because Ronaldo came. This guy is one of the two best players in the world. There’s no need to talk much,” he added.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, signed a deal to June 2025 with Al Nassr, apparently after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 08:57 IST
