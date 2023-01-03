Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr contract clause: May join Newcastle on loan if Magpies seal UCL spot

Cristiano Ronaldo have a clause in his Al Nassr contract that he can leave on loan to Newcastle United if the Premier League side secures a champions league spot next season, the Spanish news outlet Fichajes has reported.

Newcastle United are owned by the Saudi-backed public investment fund and if Eddie Howe’s side manages to secure a Champions League spot, the forward might return to England next season.

“The detail that is expected in CR7’s contract is that he can leave on loan to the English team. This would happen in the next season,” the Spanish media outlet has reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday. It also gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career. Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.

He is also coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

Newcastle are currently third in the points table with 34 points, nine behind the table-toppers Arsenal. The Magpies will face Arsenal on Wednesday.

“I don’t know about that, I just think for us, we’ve just committed to every game,” Eddie Howe had said about his side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

“We haven’t thought about any permutation or any consequence of the games, we’ve just tried to win them and think that’s the best way for us to attack the second half of the season as well.”