Why Ronaldo’s Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match was delayed by an hour

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr and Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana was delayed by an hour after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued a security alert. The match, which took place in Riyadh’s Al-Awwal Park, had a sparse crowd who waited in their seats as the players waited for kick off.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had twice intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched Monday by the Houthi rebels toward Riyadh. At least three explosions could be heard Monday night in the city. Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense, which had warned residents through alerts sent to their phones, later said the danger had passed.