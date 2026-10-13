Why Ronaldo’s Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match was delayed by an hour

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr and Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana was delayed by an hour after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued a security alert. The match, which took place in Riyadh’s Al-Awwal Park, had a sparse crowd who waited in their seats as the players waited for kick off.
The Saudi-led coalition said it had twice intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched Monday by the Houthi rebels toward Riyadh. At least three explosions could be heard Monday night in the city. Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense, which had warned residents through alerts sent to their phones, later said the danger had passed.
Ultimately, Al-Nassr won the match 3-1 with Angelo Gabriel and Ronaldo scoring in the first half. Alisher Odilov pulled a goal back for the visitors before a 78th minute own goal sealed the Saudi team’s win.
The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed a series of recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport that killed at least 13 people and wounded over 300 over the weekend.
International airlines were warned by Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Foreign Ministry on Tuesday that flights to Saudi airports were “unsafe” except those serving the holy sites of Mecca and Medina.
The ministry said the kingdom “must realize that security, stability, and sovereignty must belong to everyone – otherwise, no one will enjoy them,” a statement published by the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency said.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called Tuesday for an immediate halt to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Abdelatty said during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, that there was “no justification for these attacks and they cannot be accepted.” Abdelatty also urged prioritising diplomacy and finding a political solution to the conflict between Iran and the US to avert “further escalation and instability” in the region, according to the Egyptian readout of the call.
(With agency inputs)