Cristiano Ronaldo accepts two-year suspended prison sentence, 18.8 million euro fine in tax-fraud case: Report

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted two-year prison sentence in tax fraud case. (Source: AP) Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted two-year prison sentence in tax fraud case. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a two-year suspended prison sentence and fine of 18.8 million euro after being accused of defrauding the Spanish government in unpaid tax on Friday, according to a report in Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

The Portuguese captain, who is leading his side at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia right now, is however unlikely to serve any jail time since the Spanish law dictates that for a sentence of under two years for first offence can be served on probation.

In 2016, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.7 million) from income made from image rights.

Marcelo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players investigated by Spanish tax authorities as well as former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.

Much like every year, Ronaldo is being linked with a move to Manchester United. Ronaldo sparked transfer rumours after Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to clinch third straight Champions League trophy. Speaking to television network beIN Sports, the Portugal international had said, “In the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side. It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid.”

The 33-year old has still not signed a new contract with the club but he added that his grievances are not regarding money.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd