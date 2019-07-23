Cristiano Ronaldo: A comprehensive timeline of sexual assault case

The Cristiano Ronaldo-rape saga has almost reached its end with the US prosecutors declaring ‘not enough evidence’ to proceed further. This means that the Portugal star will not face any further charges over an alleged rape in Las Vegas.

Advertising

Kathryn Mayorga opened up a lawsuit against the Juventus star, accusing him of sexual assault from a 2009 incident in Las Vegas. Ten years down the line, the saga has not only harmed the former Real Madrid star’s reputation but also affected his sponsorship deals with Nike and video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) recently expressing their concerns and closely monitoring the updates.

Here is a brief timeline of important developments in the alleged sexual harassment case involving Cristiano Ronaldo:

June 13, 2009: Rape reported to police

Mayorga, a schoolteacher who was working as a model when she met the football player, contacted Las Vegas police the afternoon following her alleged assault. She had then told the dispatcher that she did not want to identify her assailant because he was a public figure. She was taken to a hospital by the police, where she went through a rape kit examination.

January 12, 2010: Ronaldo pays Mayorga $375,000 to not go public

Advertising

The lawyers from both the sides signed an out-of-court settlement after a few months in which Ronaldo reportedly paid Mayorga $375,000. In exchange, Mayorga signed an agreement to never talk about accusations against the footballer.

April 19, 2017: Der Spiegel reports accusations

The incident was forgotten for eight years before Der Spiegel published the first report, accusing Ronaldo of rape. The German publication gave details of the incident, claiming it possesses a copy of the letter by a ‘Susan K’, who was later revealed to be Mayorga.

Giving details of the alleged assault, Der Spiegel wrote that ‘he took her and put her on the bed,” that she screamed ‘no’ before he allegedly ‘jumped’ on her. He was also quoted saying, “99% of the time I am a good guy but don’t know what happened to 1%”

September 29, 2018: Mayorga reveals identity

Mayorga decides to go public and reveal her identity a year and a half after the Der Spiegel report. Meanwhile, Der Spiegel and Football Leaks got their hands on more documents related to the case.

As a consequence, Ronaldo threatened to sue Der Spiegel and his lawyer Christian Schertz called the story ‘blatantly illegal’, calling it “an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy.”

October 1, 2018: Mayorga sues Ronaldo

According to reports in the US, Mayorga sued Ronaldo and her lawyer filed a lawsuit in Clark County, Nevada, seeking to have the 2010 settlement and NDA voided.

Meanwhile, a video appeared from the Las Vegas night where Ronaldo and Mayorga can be seen dancing close to each other at the club.

October 2, 2018: Las Vegas police reopen case

The police of Las Vegas reopened the investigation into the case after nine years, saying, “At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description. The case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided.”

Ronaldo went live from his Instagram account the same day and said, “They wanna promote by my name, it’s normal,” he said. “They wanna be famous to say my name, yeah, but it’s part of the job. I’m a happy man and all good.”

October 3, 2018: Ronaldo publicly denies

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense,” Ronaldo tweeted from his official account. “My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations,” he added.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

October 4, 2018: Pressure from sponsors, national team

While it is still unclear if leaving out Ronaldo from the Portugal national team squad against Poland, Scotland was because of the police reopening the case against their captain or not, teams and even sponsors representing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner were debating on distancing themselves from the negative news.

While Nike expressed concerns, his then-new club Juventus came to their star’s support saying, “Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”

.@Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion. 2/2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

October 10, 2018: Ronaldo’s lawyer calls documents ‘fabricated’

Ronaldo’s lawyer Peter Christensen calls the Der Spiegel documents ‘fabricated’ and ‘not authentic’. He further released another statement from the footballer, refuting the allegations.

January 10, 2019: Police asks for Ronaldo DNA

The Las Vegas metropolitan police department asks Italian authorities to collect a DNA sample of Ronaldo to aid in their investigation. His lawyer responds by saying the DNA is going to match since the sex was ‘consensual.’

March 20, 2019: Juventus avoid pre-season matches in US

With constant delay in the lawsuit as Moyorga’s attorney finding it difficult to continue without Ronaldo making a vit to United States, the Italian club requested that their matches ahead of the new season are not held in the country.

July 23, 2019: Ronaldo escapes charges

Advertising

Las Vegas top prosecutor said Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he reviewed a new police investigation and determined that victim’s claim can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. “Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming,” Wolfson said in a statement.