Cristiano Ronaldo now owns 25% of Spanish second-division football club Almeria

Cristiano Ronaldo is now more than an active football player: he is also a part owner of a football club after the Portuguese legend purchased a 25 per cent stake in Spanish second-division club Almeria.

The club has a Saudi Arabian owner, Mohamed Al Khereiji, through his business holding SMC Group. Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League since 2022. Ronaldo boasts a decent record against the club he is now the co-owner of: he played seven times against Almeria while he was a Real Madrid player, and scored seven goals. He also featured in a friendly fixture with Al Nassr in the summer, losing 3-2.