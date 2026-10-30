Ronaldo hits 15-minute hat-trick for Al Nassr, moves 15 shy of 1,000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals received a massive surge on Thursday night as he powered Al Nassr’s 5-3 win over Al-Kholood Club with a stunning 15-minute hat-trick in the second half at the King Saud University Stadium.

The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar helped Al-Nassr move past a 2-2 tie, scoring in the 66th, 72nd, and 81st minutes to seal the win and leave himself just 15 goals shy of 1,000 career goals.

“Great win, great team performance. Happy to help with a hat-trick!” wrote Ronaldo on social media after the win.

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After two disallowed goals earlier in the game, Ronaldo extended his lead over long-time rival Lionel Messi (936) on the career goals tally to 49.