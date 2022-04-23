Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 100th Premier League goal in match against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to score 100 Premier League goals in the match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Ronaldo is the 4th United player to have 100 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. Ronaldo has reached the 100-goal mark in his 223rd Premier League appearance, becoming the 33rd player to bring up a century in the competition’s history.

Ronaldo snuck in between two Gunners defenders at the far post to halve the deficit on 34 minutes, after Nemanja Matic’s incisive cross.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 100 league goals in the Premier League and LaLiga 🐐 pic.twitter.com/F0eFM3re4N — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that one of their newborn twins had died. He was left out of the squad that lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Portugal star raised his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued celebration after the home fans had risen to applaud United’s No. 7 when the clock hit the seventh minute in a show of solidarity.

It was the Portuguese star’s 16th league effort of the 2021/22 season, in his 27th appearance after returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

During his first spell at the club, between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo scored 84 Premier League goals in 196 games, winning the Golden Boot award at the end of the 2007/08 campaign.

In the match, Manchester United are trailing Arsenal 2-1 at the stroke of half time.